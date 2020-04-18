Kildare Co Council to decide on proposals for new church next week

Kildare Co Council is due to make a decision next week on a proposed new church.

Permission was applied for last year for the construction of a new church building in Carton, Maynooth.

The application was made on behalf of Maynooth Community Church on behalf of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

Approval was also sought for a facility to accommodate a number of church / community uses.

An access road, footpaths and a new site entrance were included in the plans.

Kildare Co Council had sought and received new information on the proposals on up to four occasions since the original application was lodged in May last year.

A decision is now due on Thursday.