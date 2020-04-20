Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, April 20

The death has occurred of Eileen Molloy (née Kennefick)

Ryston Close, Newbridge, Kildare

Molloy (nee Kennefick), Eileen, April 18th 2020, (in her 97th year), gently as was her nature in the care of the kind staff of the CCU, Naas Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Adored mother of Geraldine (her best friend), Cora, Patricia and Piaras. Much loved grandmother of Susan, Kate, John, David, Lauren, Thomas, Jennifer, Sarah and William. Great grandmother of Poppy, Oscar, Robyn, Lydia and Emily. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Brenda, daughter-in-law Yvonne, sons-in-law Con and the late Owen, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

May Eileen Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breda) Boylan (née Delaney)

Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Kildare / Ranelagh, Dublin / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Boylan (nee Delaney), Bridget (Breda), Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Ranelagh, Dublin and Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, April 18th 2020, peacefully at her residence in her 97th year surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Mark, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Ann, son Pat, son in law Pat, daughter in law Pauline, grandchildren Aidan, Declan, Orla & Stephen, Aidan's wife Kathy, sister Anna (Baker) (Thurles), nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and her wonderful carers.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family only. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time. For those who would have liked to attend Bridget's funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

Breda's funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 10am, by going to www.oln.ie

The death has occurred of William (Bilch) Brennan

Coill Dubh, Kildare

Formerly of Killina.

Father of the late James. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Sadie, sons Willie and Sean, daughters in law Celine and Mary, brother Joe, twin sister Babs, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May Bilch Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) DOHERTY

Naas, Kildare

Doherty (Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas) - Apr 17, 2020, (peacefully), at Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Cornelius (Con); Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page.

“May He Rest In Peace”



The death has occurred of John Freeman

Staplestown, Donadea, Kildare

Freeman, John, Luton, England and late of Staplestown, Donadea, Co. Kildare, April 5th 2020, peacefully in England, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, Sons John & Paul, daughter Maeve, son in law daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends in Ireland and England. Rest In Peace

Due to current Public Health regulations, a private funeral will take place for immediate family members only. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sensitive time. If you wish, you can leave a personal message in the condolences section below. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patty) Harris (née Rainbow)

Bishop Rogan Park, Kilcullen, Kildare

Patricia (Patty) Harris, (nee Rainbow), Bishop Rogan Park, Kicullen, Co. Kildare, died 18th April 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Bertie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Bobby, Seamus and Brian, daughters Geraldine and Sinead, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchidren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings. A private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot. Please feel free to leave a message for Patricia's family in the coldolence book at the bottom of the page.

A Memorial Mass for Patricia will take place at a later date.

May Patricia Rest In Peace



The death has occurred of Bobby Kelly

Maynooth, Kildare / Kimmage, Dublin

Kelly, Bobby, formerly of Larine House, Larine Court, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Larkfield Grove, Kimmage, Dublin, April 17th 2020, peacefully after a brief illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit, deeply regretted by his sister Patricia, brother Jim, sister in law Kay, niece Niamh, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, wider family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Public Health regulations, a private funeral will take place for immediate family members only. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sensitive time. If you wish, you can leave a personal message in the condolences section below. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit and Larine House for the care that they gave Bobby throughout the years.



The death has occurred of Raymond Spain

Ballyshannon, Kilcullen, Kildare

Raymond Spain, Ballyshannon, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare passed away suddenly at his residence on 19th April. Beloved son of the late Betty and Joe. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Barbara, his sons Christopher and Andrew, his brothers Brendan and Peter, sisters-in-law Frances and Alison, parents-in-law Paddy and Chris, brother and sister-in-law David and Roisin, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and work colleagues. A loving, caring family man who will be sorely missed by all.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would like to have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message for the family in the condolence book at the bottom of the page.

May He Rest In Peace



The death has occurred of Kathleen Laurentia Cowhig (née O'Moore)

Leixlip, Kildare

COWHIG (née O’Moore) Kathleen Laurentia, April 17th 2020, passed away peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Ryevale Nursing Home. Devoted wife to her predeceased soulmate Tim, Laurentia’s (Laureen’s) caring, gentle presence will forever be missed by her daughters Fil, Laurentia, Charrie, Jacqui and her sons Tony, Tadhg and Jim as well as her surviving sister Eithne, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law along with all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Reposing privately at Ryevale Nursing Home before a short service at Glasnevin Crematorium. Owing to the government advice regarding public gatherings, this service will be strictly private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Mom’s life will take place at a later date. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this distressing and sensitive time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

The death has occurred of Marie Keown

Maynooth, Kildare / Arklow, Wicklow

The death has occurred of Marie Keown, Maynooth Co. Kildare and formerly of London and Arklow. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Eamon and loving sons and daughter Gerard [Stephen], Paul [Sally] and Edwina [Clive]. Marie will be sadly missed and remembered with much love by her sons, daughter, grandchildren Fionn, Eamon and Olivia, sisters Helen and Nancy, brother-in-law, family circle and friends.

Due to the Covid situation, Marie's Funeral will be held in private. A personal message of sympathy may be left below in the section marked condolences.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, mobile 07899913005.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Marie's life will take place at a later date.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.



The death has occurred of Pete Le Breton

Leixlip, Kildare

Pete (The Legend); Suddenly, in Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Rena. Loving father of Natasha, Sacha, Simone and Jamie. Greatly missed by his sons-in-law Leo & Ivor and adored by his grandchildren, Ryan, Charlotte and Luke.

May He Rest In Peace

With regret a private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Pete's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

In his death, a part of us dies and goes with him, wherever he goes, we go too, he is not alone.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) LEAVEY (née Downey)

Bán Na Gréinne, Naas, Kildare / Terenure, Dublin

Leavey (nee Downey) Patricia (Pat) (Bán Na Gréinne, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Terenure, Dublin and London, UK) - April 17, 2020, (peacefully), in the loving care of the devoted staff at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, beloved wife of the late Eddie and dear sister of Bess, Chris, Eileen, Sharon, Tom, Patrick and the late Terry; Very sadly missed by her loving children and their partners Eamonn and Weiny, Brian and Denise, Ann and Ray, Marie and Noel, Daragh and Audrey, grandchildren, Brian, Sarah, Jason, Susan, Jenny, Daragh, Luke, Jenny, Alan, Roisin, Clodagh, great grandson Tadhg, sisters, brothers, extended family and friends.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Pat’s life will take place at a later date. If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

We are forever grateful for the gentle loving care shown to Pat during her time at Craddock House Nursing Home

“May Pat Rest In Peace”