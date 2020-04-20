Military Police patrol Curragh Plains to encourage users to observe Covid-19 restrictions

Military Police have been on patrol on the Curragh Plains in recent days to encourage users to continue to observe Covid-19 restrictions.

The Police, who are based in The Defence Forces Training Centre in the Curragh Camp, are offering advice and information to members of the public on the rules required to stop the spread of the virus.

The Military Police have thanked the public for their compliance so far during this difficult time.

On April 10, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced a significant extension to Ireland's 'lockdown' measures aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19.

The initial two-week 'lockdown' period was extended for another three weeks until Tuesday, May 5.

All non-essential businesses are closed and peoples' movements are restricted to their own households, except for exercise within 2km of home and essentials trips to supermarkets or pharmacies.

Essential workers are still permitted to travel to work.

The new period will take in the May Bank Holiday weekend and will be the second public holiday people will be asked to restrict their movements severely.

The restrictions include:-

People should not gather in groups outside their own household

People should only leave home for essential supplies or exercise within 2km of home

Those over the age of 70 should not leave home for any reason - this is known as cocooning.

After this new three-week period, a gradual lifting of restrictions may take place.

The Leaving Certificate exams have been postponed until late July or August. The Junior Cert exams have been cancelled and replaced with classroom-based testing in September.