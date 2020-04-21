Wife of tycoon held hostage in Monasterevin 45 years ago has passed away

The wife of a Dutch businessman held hostage by the IRA in Monasterevin 45 years ago has died.

Elisabeth Herrema, the wife of Dutch industrialist Dr Tiede Herrema, passed away in the Netherlands at the age of 94.

The kidnapping in October 1975 of Dr Herrema, who was managing director of the Limerick factory Ferenka, made international news and the St Evin's housing estate in Monasterevin became the centre of a massive Garda and Army operation which lasted for 18 days.

Mrs Herrema featured on RTE at the time when she bravely called on the Irish government not to pay the IR£2 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers Eddie Gallagher and Marion Coyle.

Mrs Herrema with Mr Herrema after his release

The kidnappers had demanded the release of three high-profile republican prisoners.

Dr Herrema was later released over a month after he was kidnapped.

Mrs Herrema with her husband meeting President Michael D Higgins in 2013

Both he and his wife left Ireland shortly after his release, but they were both made honorary Irish citizens in recognition of their ordeal.

Mrs Herrema is survived by her husband who is now aged 99.

The funeral takes place in the Netherlands on Thursday.

