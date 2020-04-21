Long-established Newbridge firm hiring for new positions

P&G (formerly Braun Oral-B) has been operating its state-of-the-art World Class Manufacturing facility in Newbridge for the past 35 years, and currently employs nearly 400 people.

Technical and product innovation, speed to market and teamwork are key contributors to the organisations achievements. C

Continuous Improvement initiatives and Organisation Development have contributed to the ongoing success of the company.

It is currently recruiting for a number of Short-Term Temporary Production Operator roles to join operating teams on a shift work basis.

Further details of the role are included in the online advert.

Interested candidates should apply online at www.PGcareers.com, select Ireland and then Manufacturing Team Member from the list.