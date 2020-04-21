Plans for 19 houses and apartments in Newbridge in €4m development

Plans have been submitted to Kildare County Council for a residential development consisting of 19 homes in an area off the Green Road in Newbridge.

The proposed property units will be built in two blocks in the Beechmount area.

A three-storey apartment block will consist of eight two-bedroom apartments at ground floor level and and eight three-bedroom duplex units at first and second floor level.

In addition, a two-storey terrace block will consist of three three-bedroom houses.

The designs include a bicycle store, an access road, car parking, landscaped gardens and pedestrian access onto Green Road.

The €4.2m proposed development is being promoted by Taknock firm which is registered in Walshestown Park in Newbridge.