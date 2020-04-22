Illegal dumping near N7: Gardaí identify suspect and pass on details to Council

Gardaí investigating illegal dumping off the N7 dual carriageway have identify a suspect and passed on their details to the local Council.

A Garda spokesman said: "In these Covid-19 times we can still recycle and not illegally dump."

The Garda's Commercial Unit identified this illegal dumping near the N7.

Material dumped included an old bed mattress, a children's buggy and black sacks of garden waste.

A spokesman added: "We have identified the person involved and have passed on details to local Council to prosecute."

Local authorities across the country have reported an increase in illegal dumping since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Kildare Co Council has appealed to householders and businesses to continue to dispose of rubbish responsibly and legally.

The ongoing restrictions have led many to clean out their houses and sheds with some unscrupulous offenders dumping their waste illegally.

Louth County Council estimates that illegal dumping has increased 25% in the last number of weeks while Meath County Council has also reported a notable increase.