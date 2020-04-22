"Real concerns about social distancing" - TD says large encampment on Curragh must be moved on as soon as possible

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has said the encampment of caravans on Walsh’s Hill on the Curragh must be removed as soon as is possible given the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The local politician added that gardai and Military Police should be given whatever state resources are required to urge the encampment to move on.

Photo: Stephen Maher (stephenmaher@outlook.com)

The Department of Defence, which has official jurisdiction over the Curragh Plains, said it is not viable to move on the caravans and vehicles until after the current Covid-19 restrictions, which are in place until at least Tuesday, May 5.

But O’Loughlin said: “There are real concerns locally about the failure of members of this encampment to observe social distancing guidelines.

“For several years, there have been ongoing issues with illegal dumping and encampments on the Curragh which completely detract from its beauty and affect the many local people who use it for leisure purposes.

“As a TD for Kildare South, I introduced the Curragh of Kildare (Amendment) Bill 2018 – a Bill to protect the Curragh from dumping and illegal encampments. It provides for the management to take action against people illegally using the land.

“The Curragh is a place of great ecological, archaeological and cultural importance and a great facility for people to use, especially those within a 2km radius at present. It should have the highest level of protection and in my view, become a national heritage site in the long term.

“In the short term, swift and decisive action must be taken to remove this encampment as soon as that is possible.

"I understand the difficulties this poses for our Gardai and Military Police and they should be given whatever State help they require;” concluded Senator O’Loughlin.