ALERT: 'Get the BBQ cleaned but stay within 2km,' temperatures set to soar in Ireland

"Get the BBQ cleaned but stay within 2km," says forecaster Alan O'Reilly as temperatures are set to soar in Ireland over the coming days.

According to www.carlowweather.com, the mercury will rise up to 18C or 19C on Wednesday and then 19C or 20C on Thursday and Friday.

There will be sunny spells and winds will ease so it will feel very mild.

Alan added: "Get the BBQ cleaned but stay within 2km."

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be another dry day with spells of hazy sunshine with highs of 16 to 20 Celsius.

FRIDAY: Overall dry, calm and sunny with local sea breezes. Very mild with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, warmest inland.

SATURDAY: Some well scattered showers will move up from the south with a mix of cloud and sunny spells during the day. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, warmest across the northwest, in mostly light southerly breezes. Some showery spells of rain will break out again after dark.

SUNDAY: Showery spells of rain continuing into Sunday, but long dry spells occurring too with occasional sunny spells. Not quite as mild as recent days with highs of 13 to 16 or 17 degrees.