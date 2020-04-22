Kildare gardaí arrest driver on suspicion of drug driving
The scene of the Garda Checkpoint
A driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving at a Kildare Garda checkpoint.
Kildare Roads Policing also detected a number of motorists driving in excess of the speed limit.
During the afternoon, they seized two cars for having no insurance or tax.
One driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
Court proceedings under the Road Traffic Act will follow in coming days.
