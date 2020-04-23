Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, April 23

The death has occurred of Kenneth James Condon

Osborne Lodge, Rathbride, Curragh, Kildare

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Temple Street Hospital, Dublin and Laura Lynn House.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Ken and Pauline, sisters Olivia and Emily, grandparents Barry and Mags Condon, Paddy and Alice Ryan, aunts, uncles, grand aunts and grand uncles, god parents Barry Condon and Gillian Brown, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page here. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "The Laura Lynn foundation".

The death has occurred of Kathleen DOLPHIN

Leixlip, Kildare / Ballaghaderreen, Mayo

DOLPHIN Kathleen (Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballaghaderreen) April 19th. 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving friends and staff who held a special place in their heart for Kathleen. Very sadly missed by all who knew her.

“May Kathleen rest in Peace”

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable friends, a private funeral will take place in the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey on Thursday followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel CROWTHER (Snr.)

The Walk, Cnoc na Gréine, Kilcullen, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin

In the tender care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Formerly of Old Bawn, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and Phibsborough, Dublin 7. Beloved husband of the late Valerie and grandfather of the late Patrick. Beloved father of Susan, Michael, Ann-Marie, Elaine, Jeff, Audrey and Noel. Sadly missed by his and family, sister Pauline, brothers Charlie, daughters-in-law Michelle and Sharon, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

A private family funeral will take place, due to the government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Noel's family below in the section "Condolences". Family flowers only, please.



The death has occurred of Maureen Hallinan (née Forde)

Green Lane, Leixlip, Kildare / Enniscrone, Sligo

Hallinan (nee Forde), Maureen, Green Lane, Leixlip, Co. Kildare & formally of Enniscrone, Co. Sligo, April 22nd 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Rye Vale Nursing Home, Leixlip, deeply regretted by her loving husband Jerry , Sons Gerard, Paul, Shane, daughter Giena, daughters in law Sonia and Lorraine, son in law Michael, much loved grandchildren Lorna, Claire, Gerard, Dean, Rhys, Alfie, Erin & Ellie, extended family & friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Public Health regulations, a private funeral will take place for immediate family members only. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sensitive time. If you wish, you can leave a personal message in the condolences section below. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Maureen's funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 12 noon by going to www.oln.ie.



The death has occurred of Patrick Moran

Church View, Suncroft, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois

Ex sergeant, 3rd Battalion, The Curragh Camp. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Liam and Michael, daughters Pauline and Tina(R.I.P.), grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Patrick Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Moriarty

Fairview, Dublin / Athy, Kildare

Formerly of Athy, Co. Kildare & St. David's School, Artane. Died in St. Mary's Hospital, Dublin on the 22nd April, 2020. Predeceased by his loving wife Ronnie (Veronica), son of Gerard and Lottie. Sadly missed by his sister Finualagh (London). Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends and music lovers in Wexford, NCH and Pesaro.

In keeping with governments guidelines re. public gatherings a private funeral will take place on Thursday, the 23rd April. (This will be livestreamed at 11am from St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy). Those wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so in the 'Condolences' section below. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this sad time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a ainm dilis.



The death has occurred of William (Bill) Nolan

Curragh View, Brownstown, Curragh, Kildare / Ballycullane, Wexford

Ex Private, Irish army, The Curragh Camp. Formerly of Ballycullane, County Wexford.

Peacefully at Naas hospital. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Angela and Elizabeth, son Jasper, grandson Stephen, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bill Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.