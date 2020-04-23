Naas parking: Car parks in disabled space for woman to get to ATM

Naas town is often criticised for its lack of parking along the main streets.

However during the lockdown, there have been parking spaces aplenty due to the lack of traffic.

However this motorist parked in a designated Disabled space to go to the ATM despite not having a disabled parking permit on the vehicle.

The space was clearly marked and a sign was also on the footpath.

Roads Policing Unit Naas said the motorist had "a pick of 20 parking spaces" and decided to park in the disabled space.

The motorist was fined €150.

Gardai said: "Please be considerate in your parking.

"Remember Stay At Home And Stay Safe, Physical Distancing, Wash Your Hands."