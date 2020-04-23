VIDEO

WATCH: Check out this amazing video of a really rare feature around the sun over Ireland

So strange...

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

National News

Amazing!

Check out this amazing video of a sun halo and parhelic circle - which is rather rare, according to www.carlowweather.com

It was taken above Ballincollig in Cork on Wednesday by Laurence Dusoswa. 

A parhelic circle is a halo, an optical phenomenon appearing as a horizontal white line on the same altitude as the sun, or occasionally the Moon. 

Check out the footage below: