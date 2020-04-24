Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, April 24



The death has occurred of Ned (Edward) O'Keeffe

Cappauniac, Bansha, Tipperary / Athy, Kildare

Ned (Edward) (Late of The Swan Athy, in his 94th year) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his son Martin’s home in Cappauniac, Bansha. Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee Comerford) he will be sadly missed by his loving son Martin, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Lisa, Eamon, Andrea and Gillian, great-grandchildren Lexi, Robyn and Freya, sisters Bess, Margaret, Mary and Alice, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral in line with current restrictions will take place in St. Patrick’s Church Clogh, Co. Kilkenny on Saturday morning at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ned's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot may leave your sympathies to Ned’s family on the link below or email costiganfunerals@eircom.net and we will pass your sympathies on to the family.

Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of David Barrett

Abbey Manor, Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Kill, Co. Kildare. Passed peacefully at Curragh Lawns Nursing Home. Husband of the late Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving sons Colm, David Jnr and Keith and their partners, grandchildren Tara, Cían, Erin and Ciara, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May David Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on www.rip.ie. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Anne Coss

Tuckmilltown, Straffan, Kildare / Portarlington, Laois

Late of Station Road Portarlington County Laois. Peacefully at her sister Kay (Madden's) residence Tuckmilltown Straffan. Loving sister of the late Tommy, Jim, Michael, Kevin, Patrick and Brendan. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Kay, brothers John, Ray and Aidan, brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law Hella, Dolores, Nuala, Noreen, Mary and Dympna, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place. Please use the Online Condolence Book on www.rip.ie to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Mass for Anne will take place at a later Date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.



The death has occurred of Oliver J Gough

The Oaks, Newbridge, Kildare / Wexford

Gough, Oliver J, The Oaks, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, & late of Wexford. 22 April 2020. (Peacefully). Sadly missed by his loving partner Liz, nieces, nephew, Mary (London), Claire (Madrid), Con & Frances (Naas), extended family, relatives and friends.

May Oliver Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page on www.rip.ie.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.