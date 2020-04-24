Newbridge parish postpones Holy Communion services due to Covid-19

St Conleth's Parish in Newbridge has postponed the Holy Communion services for hundreds of children due to take place in May.

Parish Priest Fr Paul Dempsey said he hopes to celebrate the occasions in the Autumn.

A special blessing to all First Holy Communion children and their families will take place on Sunday, 10th May, during 11am Mass, broadcast via webcam (www.newbridgeparish.ie).

For Dempsey said: "All the indications are pointing to the fact, that despite the lifting of some restrictions on the 5th May, schools will probably not open in the near future and that due to health and safety concerns, large gatherings of people will not be allowed to take place for quite some time.

"With this in mind and conscious of families having to plan their schedule over the coming weeks, I regretfully inform you that we will have to postpone our First Holy Communions this May."

Fr Dempsey said: "This is extremely disappointing for the children, their families, the school communities and those of us on the Parish Team.

"I know these celebrations are occasions that we were all looking forward to and are always very special in the life of our parish.

"My hope is that we will be able to celebrate the First Holy Communion Ceremonies in the Autumn, however, this will depend on advice from the Government and Health authorities."

He added that it has been a great privilege to journey with the children and their families over the past number of months in our Parish Preparation Programme.

