Campaigner Orla Tinsley is one of guests on tonight's Late Late Show on RTE

The guests have been revealed for this week's RTE Late Late Show on Friday on RTE One.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald will be joining host Ryan Tubridy to discuss her own recent battle with Covid-19, as well as her views on ongoing government formation developments and the recent general election.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy will be live in studio for a number of special musical performances. Dermot will also voice his support for the work of Brother Kevin's Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin. Orla Tinsley, writer, campaigner and Cystic Fibrosis advocate will be speaking from her home in New York, discussing how she is coping with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the extra precautions those with CF need to take.



Andrew Scott, star of Fleabag and Sherlock, will chat to Ryan from London about missing Ireland, his daily check-ins with his Mammy, and his recent Golden Globe nomination. TV presenter and comedian Patrick Kielty swapped life in L.A. for London with Cat Deeley and their two sons earlier this year. Patrick will tell how Cat is getting on as resident homeschooling headmistress, and why he’s looking forward to returning home to Co Down.

Having shot to online fame when a bat flew into the family kitchen, social media sensation Tadgh Fleming will be discussing the latest member of his family to go viral - his 91-year-old grandmother, Mary O'Brien. Plus we will have a special performance from The Fleming's from their home in Co Kerry.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday April 24 2020 at 9.35pm