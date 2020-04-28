Kildare has just become second worst county for Covid-19 - as we head into bank holiday weekend

Co Kildare is now the county with the most Covid-19 cases after Dublin.

According to figures revealed last night Kildare has 1,127 confirmed cases as of Monday - an increase of 99 on the previous day.

Dublin has by still the biggest number at 9,532.

Cork was the second worst affected county for several weeks but Kildare now has two more cases, putting it into second place.

Gardaí will be mounting hundreds of checkpoints beginning from today to enforce the Covid-19 restrictions during the bank holiday weekend.

Last night, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said a total of 18 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 17 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,102 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Monday, April 27 , the HPSC has been notified of 386 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 19,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have always made it clear that there are certain things that we need to be satisfied with prior to recommending any change in current restrictions. The most important one is that the incidence rate of the virus needs to be as low as possible in terms its transmission in the community and within community and residential settings. In addition, the impact of the disease on rates of mortality and hospitalisations including admissions to intensive care units also needs to be at a very low level.

“Improvements are still needed in these important measures.”

Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “We are very aware how difficult the current restrictions are for people and families. There are a number of supports available on gov.ie/together and yourmentalhealth.ie so please use these facilities and contact your GP if you are very stressed.”