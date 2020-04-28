LATEST: One of biggest housing projects in Kildare has been referred to the European Court of Justice

Plans for the development of 366 new homes in Clane are on hold after a High Court judge referred an issue over an EU directive to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Last October developers Ardstone Homes Limited from Co Dublin were granted permission by An Bord Pleanála for the €80m housing scheme at Capdoo.

The Court of Justice of the European Union interprets EU law to make sure it is applied in the same way in all EU countries.

The homes in Clane have a total floor area of nearly 40,000 square metres and would be built on a site spanning over 11.4 hectares.

The site is relatively close to the Lidl store on the Celbridge road and the Tesco Metro store.

The property units will comprise 184 houses and 182 apartments.

The application included a new road joining College (Kilcock) R407 to the Capdoo Park access road (Capdoo Lane) to the south and the Celbridge Road (R403).

There are also plans to upgrade to the Capdoo Park / Brooklands junction on the Celbridge Road, to be carried out in conjunction with Kildare County Council.