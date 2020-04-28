20 new Covid-19 cases in Kildare: second worst county after Dublin

Co Kildare continues to be the county with the most Covid-19 cases after Dublin.

Kildare currently has 1,147 confirmed cases - an increase of 20 from yesterday's figures.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 59 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 45 were laboratory confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,159* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Tuesday 28th April, the HPSC has been notified of 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 19,877 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Monday 27 April, 153,054 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 41,470 tests were carried out and of these 5,335 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 12.9%.

Today’s data from the HPSC, which is correct as of midnight, Sunday 26th April (19,383 cases), reveals:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,638 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 358 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 5,414 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,624 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,147 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,126 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%



The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Tuesday 28 April) to determine a phased, risk-based, public health approach to inform any change to measures currently in place. It will continue to review evidence to enable the Minister for Health to make formal recommendations to Government over the coming days.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “While there are many facets to Ireland’s approach to managing the impact of COVID-19, NPHET’s primary responsibility is to consider the impact on the public’s health and to advise on measures that can limit that impact.”