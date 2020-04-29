Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, April 29

The death has occurred of Margaret (Rita) HALLIGAN (née Leavy)

Pacelli Road, Naas, Kildare

HALLIGAN, (née Leavy), Margaret (Rita), Pacelli Road, Naas, Co. Kildare, 28th April 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas, predeceased by her loving husband Michael and her late brother Paul, sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter Noeleen (McCreevy), sons Gerard, Michael and Mark, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchild, her brothers Oliver and Anthony, her sisters Maura (Higgins) and Ann (O’Brien), nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Due to current Public Health regulations, a private funeral will take place for immediate family members only. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sensitive time. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 10am by going to www.claneparish.com.

The death has occurred of Martin Ging

Mullaghmast and late of Narraghmore, Athy, Kildare

Martin Ging, Mullaghmast, and late of Narraghmore, Athy, Co .Kildare. Died 22nd April 2020. (Suddenly)

Deeply regretted by his loving sons Melvin and Michael and their mother Marian, daughter Tina, Partner Marie and family, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, Nicole, James, Alan, Aoife, and Ava Rose.

Due to the current guidelines regarding public gatherings. A private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral But due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message for Martins family in the condolence book on rip.ie.



The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hanley

Greenfield Drive, Maynooth, Kildare / Foynes, Limerick

Hanley, Patrick (Paddy), Greenfield Drive, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Foynes, Co. Limerick, April 26th 2020, peacefully at Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved brother of the late Joe, deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosemary, sons Michael, Derek, Colin & Brendan, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Maeve, Susan & Caroline, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 directive a private family funeral will take place.