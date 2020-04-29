REVEALED: Massive online property auction pushed back to May
Take note...
File photo
The date for a massive nationwide online auction has been pushed back to May, it has been revealed.
Hundreds of properties across the country were due to go under the hammer in Bid X1's online auction on April 29.
However the company has pushed back the date of the auction to May 28 and 29 of this year.
To check out the properties going up for sale in your area, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on