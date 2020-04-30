Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, April 30

The death has occurred of Christopher Abbey

Calverstown, Kilcullen, Kildare

ABBEY (Calverstown) On the 28th April, peacefully in the gentle care of the staff of St.. Brigid's Hospice. CHRISTOPHER, dearly loved husband of Gemma (nee Keaveney) and loving Dad of Elaine, Rhona and Richard. Sadly missed by his loving famiy, his sister Nellie, sister-in-law Maureen, sons-in-law Larry and John, daughter-in-law Gemma and his 8 much loved grandchildren, James, George, Jack, Tom, Henry, Robert, Liam and Georgia.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, A private family funeral will take place on Saturday 2nd May at 10am in the Church of The Sacred Heart and St.Brigid, Kilcullen. A memorial Mass for Christopher will take place at a later date. No flowers please however, if desired, donations to St.Brigid's Hospice.

The death has occurred of John Bradley

Newbridge, Kildare / Clontarf, Dublin

Formerly of Swords and Clontarf Co. Dublin. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, children Maria, Damien, Róisín, Kate, Joanne and Neil, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Dessie, sister Cecilia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Phyllis DEANS (née MacDonald)

Esmondale, Naas, Kildare / Caragh, Kildare

In the tender care of Sister Niamh and the staff of Hospital 4 ward, St. James’s Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Michael and loving mother of Mark, Keith, Avril, Geana, Thomas, Martha and the late Carl, sister of the late Vera. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers John and Brendan, sisters Colette and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.



The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Donoghue

Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Kildare

Donoghue, Michael (Mick), Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, April 29th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff of TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, beloved father of the recently deceased Annmarie, deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, son Paul, daughter Patsy, daughter-in-law Magda, son-in-law Kieran, grandchildren Andrew, Ronan, Brendan, Adam, Erin & Zozo, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Public Health regulations, a private funeral will take place for immediate family members only. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sensitive time. If you wish, you can leave a personal message in the condolences section below. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Michaels's funeral mass can be viewed on Friday at 10am by going to www.oln.ie.



The death has occurred of Colm HARPUR

Leixlip, Kildare / Cabra, Dublin

Harpur (Leixlip and formerly of Cabra) - April 25, 2020, (suddenly), at home, Colm, beloved husband of Evelyn and dear father of Orla, Bobby, Gary and Karl; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, sisters Bree and Eleanor, son-in-law Howard, daughters-in-law Bernie, Emer and Jennifer, brothers-in-law especially Martin, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Evan, Jude, Isabelle, Ryan, Brian, Kealan, Harry, Hugh and Romy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to pay their respects may do so on Friday at 12.00 noon as Colm makes his way from his home in Oak Lawn West or by joining the private funeral service remotely by webcam by clicking http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/ from 12.30pm. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The R.N.L.I. https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate-in-memory or Dogs Trust Ireland https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/colmharpur

he death has occurred of Carmel Dowling

Crossroads, Kilcullen, Kildare / Ranelagh, Dublin

Dowling, Carmel, Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge & late of Cherry Avenue Lower, Ranelagh, Dublin & Crossroads, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. 29th April 2020. Carmel sister of the late Pat, sadly missed by her loving sister Finola, brother Tom, brothers-in-law Richard & Amby, sister-in-law Marie, nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May Carmel Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place a memorial mass for Carmel will be held at a later date for all her extended family, neighbours and friends. For a live camera broadcast click the following link on friday morning at 9.30am. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart-and-st-brigid-kilcullen .Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.