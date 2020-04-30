This won't help! - nice spell of weather now looking likely for Bank Holiday weekend

"This won't help the Chief Medical Officer [Tony Holohan]," said forecaster Alan O'Reilly as he predicted a nice spell of weather for the Bank Holiday weekend.

According to www.carlowweather.com, warm weather is "now looking likely for the Bank Holiday especially Bank Holiday Monday".

This won’t help the @CMOIreland with a nice spell of weather now looking likely for Bank Holiday, especially Bank Holiday Monday. pic.twitter.com/crq2zYAjRG

FRIDAY 1ST MAY

Tomorrow, Friday, will be a day of sunshine and frequent showers with temperatures between 11 and 13 degrees once again in a light to moderate, occasionally fresh west to northwest wind.



Friday night will become mostly dry again as showers die out and winds fall light. There's a risk of a grass frost as temperatures fall to between plus 1 and plus 3 degrees south to north.

Saturday will be mainly dry and sunny with temperatures ranging 13 to 15 degrees north to south with light variable breezes. Cloud will increase through the day and overnight Saturday night sees a chance of rain on southern coasts. Winds remain light and variable through the night with temperatures falling to between 2 and 5 degrees.

Currently Sunday is looking dry with sunshine but there is some uncertainty here, with the track of an area of low pressure and its associated weather fronts unclear at this point. It is best to keep an eye on the evolving situation on met.ie. Temperatures are expected to start to rise from Sunday on with up to 17 degrees expected in the west of the country as easterly winds become established keeping things cooler on the east coast.

Monday looks dry and sunny with light easterly winds and temperatures ranging between about 14 degrees in the east, and up to 19 degrees in the west. Overnight temperatures will fall as low as 3 degrees under clear skies.

Tuesday and the further few days out to mid-week look set to continue dry and sunny with light easterly winds and temperatures higher than typical for this time of year, as winds move to a more southerly direction it'll be cooler on southern and southeastern coasts with a risk of sea fog keeping things cool and dull on southern coasts at times.