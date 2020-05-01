Theft of power tools after vehicle broken into

Gardai are investigating the theft of power tools from a vehicle in Leixlip.

The incident took place in the River Forest residential area at around 8.30pm on April 28.

The vehicle was forcibly entered and the tools were taken.

A garda patrol car was in the area but the suspects escaped.

Anybody who noticed two men acting suspiciously between 8pm and 8.30pm on the date or has dash cam footage from the time is asked to contact gardaí.