Gardaí seize two motorcycles after drivers were on non-essential journeys during lockdown
Proceedings to follow
CREDIT: An Garda Síochana
Gardaí have seized two motorcycles after the drivers were on non-essential journeys during lockdown.
Kerry Roads Policing Units were on Covid-19 patrols in Castlegregory on Tuesday afternoon.
Two motorcycles were seized for no tax and no insurance.
Both drivers were also on non-essential journeys.
Gardaí said: "Proceedings to follow. All Public Health Guidelines remain in place until 5th May. We encourage compliance please."
Kerry RPU on #Covid19 patrols in Castlegregory yesterday afternoon. Two motorcycles seized for no tax and no insurance. Both drivers on non-essential journey. Proceedings to follow All Public Health Guidelines remain in place until 5th May. We encourage compliance please. pic.twitter.com/LtYyBflEnP— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 29, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on