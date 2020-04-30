New Garda gadget being used on M7 can check your speed from 600m away

Gardaí have begun using a small hand-held speed detector which is around the size of a mobile phone.

The TruSpeed Sxb device looks like a pair of binoculars but it can accurately measure the speed of a vehicle up to 600m (2,000 feet) away.

Gardaí based in several divisions including in Kildare have been given special training on the equipment.

It weighs less than 500 grams and its battery provides 12 hours of operation time

It's lightweight design is engineered for comfortable, hand-held use over long periods of time.

The piece of kit is manufactured by US firm Laser Technology Inc which has an Irish base in Kildare town.

It designs laser-based speed devices used by police forces around the world.