Woman arrested after robbery of shop with scissors

Gardaí have arrested and charged a woman, aged in her 30s, following a robbery at a retail premises in the Thomas Street area of Dublin 8.

The incident occurred yesterday evening at approximately 7:15pm

A woman entered the premises, armed with a scissors, and threatened staff.

The woman fled the scene having taken the contents of the till.

A woman was arrested immediately after the incident by Gardaí on patrol in the area.

She was taken to Kilmainham Garda Station where she was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The woman has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30am this morning.