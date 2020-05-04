Kildare Death Notices for today: Bank Holiday Monday, May 4,

The death has occurred of Irene Dempsey (née Doyle)

Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Sallins. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Andy, sons Paul, Barry, Shane, Trevor, Stephen and David, daughters Monica, Ann Marie, Tracy and Kim, her 24 grandchildren and her two great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters Mary and Phyllis, brother Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Irene Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Margaret Lynch (née Peggy Mills)

Piercetown, Newbridge, Kildare

Peacefully at Willowbrook Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick, brothers Thomas and Sean (R.I.P.), sister-in-law Fionnuala, niece Laura, nephews Glenn and Greg, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Peggy Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Colm Madigan

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Kilrush, Clare

Formerly of Kilrush Road, Co. Clare. Retired Lt Col, Irish Army, The Curragh Camp, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Moira and dear father of Áine, Seán and Sheila. Sadly missed by his son in law Graeme and daughter in law Anne, devoted grand daughters Éle, Caoimhe, Tara, Maebh, Laura, Érin and Kate, brother Brendan, extended family and many friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private immediate family only funeral will take place.



The death has occurred of Clive Joseph (C.J.) Page

Celbridge, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare

The death has occurred of Clive Joseph (C.J.) Page (Springfield Court, Celbridge and formerly of Leixlip, Co. Kildare) May 3rd. 2020. Beloved son of Michelle and Clive and dear brother of Leigh, Alannah and the late Chloe and grandson of the late Esther. Sadly missed by his loving parents, brother, sister, grandparents Dermot and Noeleen and Brendan, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Service for C.J. will take place at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences below.

C.J.’s Private Funeral Mass may be viewed at 11am on Wednesday 6th. May 2020 at the following link: (Main Camera) https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

The death has occurred of Vincent Ward

Celbridge, Kildare

The death has occurred of Vincent Ward, (Loughlinstown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) peacefully, at home. Beloved husband of Ann and dear father of Sandra, Carol, Deirdre, Niall, Fintan, Eoin and Matthew. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-laws Lynsey and Simon, daughter-in-law Jenny, grandchildren Natalie, Davin, Rourke, Ella, Fionn, Michael, Aine, Terence, Katie and Rose. Extended family and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. A Memorial Service for Vincent will take place at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences below.

Vincent’s Private Funeral Mass may be viewed at 2pm on Wednesday 6th. May at the following link (Main Camera): https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/



The death has occurred of Dolores (Lo) RYAN (née O'Sullivan)

Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas, Kildare

Beloved wife of Pat and mother of Ken, Orla and Deirdre, cherished sister of Stany. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, daughter-in-law Edel, sons-in-law Larry and Mairtín, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

For those that wish to view Dolores's funeral mass it will be streamed live on Wednesday at 10am on the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie



The death has occurred of Edward (Sonny) Corcoran

Suncroft Lodge, Nursing Home, Suncroft, Kildare / Rathangan, Kildare

Formerly of Keelogue, Rathangan. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sonny Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time..

Sonny’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at 2pm on Tuesday on the Rathangan Parish Facebook page and the iCatholic YouTube channelwww.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

The death has occurred of Michael HEALY

Eagle Hill, Suncroft, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare / Sligo

HEALY Michael (Eagle Hill, Suncroft, Co. Kildare & formerly of Newbridge and Sligo) - 1st May 2020. Sadly missed by his loving parents Mary and Kieran, sisters Cathy, Mary-Ann and Joan, aunts, uncles and cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message of condolences on the page below.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

A memorial Mass for Michael will be held at a later date.

The death has occurred of Margaret Robinson (née Hennessy)

Celbridge, Kildare / Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Robinson Margaret (née Hennessy) (Hawthorn Court, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Hampstead, London and and Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary) May 1st. 2020, at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving sons Stephen, Gary and Tommy, grandchildren Samantha, Lindsey, Sarah, Hayley, Joanne, Annie, Sophie and Catherine, great-grandchildren Faith, Hope, Evie and Morgan, brother Paddy, sister Philomena, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, her trusted friend Maureen, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Margaret’s Private Funeral Mass can be viewed at 2.00pm on Tuesday 5th. May at the link below; https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

A Memorial Service for Margaret will take place at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences below.



The death has occurred of Esther Byrne (née Behan)

Kilmurray, Johnstownbridge, Kildare / Rathangan, Kildare

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Brendan, daughter Claire, son Loman, brothers and sister Kevin, Catherine, Christopher, Loman and Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Esther Rest in Peace.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate Esther's life will take place at a later date.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your support at this time.

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Whiteley

Piercetown, Newbridge, Kildare

Peacefully, in the tender and expert care of the devoted staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home and to whom his family shall always be indebted to. Loving husband of the late Margaret who passed in 1991.

May she rest in peace

Beloved partner of the late Dolores, who passed in August 2019. He is survived by his five sons Mark, Anthony, Stephen, Kevin and Christopher, daughters-in-law Anne, Helen,Georgina, Fiona and Michelle, all of his grandchildren, brother Jimmy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Till we meet, rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.