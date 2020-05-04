Kildare Gardaí warn people not to gather in green areas in Naas

Gardaí have advised people not to congregate in public areas in Naas.

There have been complaints about groups of people hanging around the Lakes area of Naas in recent days.

A Kildare Garda spokesperson said: "With the fine weather over the weekend we have noticed an increasing trend of people lingering and gathering in public spaces around Naas including green open areas and adjacent to waterways.

"We must remind people of the Government guidelines and restrictions.

"Everyone needs to stay at home to help slow the spread of coronavirus."

You should only leave your home to:

• shop for essential food and household goods;

• attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

• care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

• exercise outdoors - within 2 kilometres of your home, changing to 5 kilometres from this Tuesday - only with people from your own household, keeping 2 metres between you and other people.

Kildare Gardaí added: "Social distancing is important to help slow the spread of coronavirus. It does this by minimising contact between potentially infected individuals and healthy individuals."

You should:

• keep a space of 2 metres (6.5 feet) between you and other people

• avoid communal sleeping areas

• avoid any crowded places

• not shake hands or make close contact with other people, if possible.