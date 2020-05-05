22 patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 at Naas Hospital

According to latest figures, there are currently 18 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Naas Hospital.

One of these patients is receiving treatment in the ICU.

In addition, there are four patients who are suspected of having the virus and are awaiting the results of tests.

The data is current up to 8pm yesterday evening and is contained in the Daily Operations Update on acute hospitals from the HSE.

In terms of capacity, the information also shows that Naas Hospital has two vacant ICU beds and 16 vacant general beds.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 16 people with COVID-19 have died.

In figures released yesterday evening, the number of cases in Kildare has risen by 26 from 1,242 to 1,268.

Dublin's total is now 10,561 cases while Cork is in third place with 1,175.

As of 11am on Monday 4 May, officials were notified of 266 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have now been a total 1,319 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.