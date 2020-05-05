Naas school plans to build all-weather sports facility costing €200,000

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Meanscoil Iognaid Ris for the construction of a new 120m x 74m all-weather pitch.

The proposed facility at Corban's Lane, Naas will include new 2.4m high perimeter fencing, 6m high ball stop netting and up to 12m high ball stop netting.

The estimated cost of the development is €200,000.

Also planned are six new 18.3m high lighting columns around the new pitch and one 6m high lighting column to the new car parking area.

A diesel generator in a new compound with 2.4m high perimeter fencing is also in the designs.

New hard standing car parking spaces are also proposed.