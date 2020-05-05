Planners to decide on 14-room guesthouse planned near Kildare Village

A decision is due this week on a proposed 14-suite guesthouse in Kildare town. 

Planning permission has been applied for a development of the former medical centre on Bride Street off Market Square.

In the designs are 14 guest suites including two executive suites with kitchenettes, a night porter's room and foyer and reception area. 

Eight off-street parking spaces as well as six bicycle spaces are also planned. 

An application for planning permission was lodged with Kildare Co Council in March and a decision is due by planners this week. 

 