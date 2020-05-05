Gardaí detect HGV speeding at over 100km/h on one of the busiest roads in Ireland
Gardaí have detected a HGV speeding at over 100km/h on one of the busiest roads in Ireland.
Naas Road Policing Units detected this HGV (pictured above) travelling at 117km/h on the N7 over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Court proceedings to follow.
Naas RPU detected this HGV travelling at 117km/h on the N7 this morning. Proceeding to follow.#StayHome #PhysicalDistancing #OperationFanacht pic.twitter.com/BEAz1buRo0— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 4, 2020
