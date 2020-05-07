There will be less sun today in County Kildare - but at least it's going to be dry

It will be mostly cloudy this morning, with scattered outbreaks of showery rain. Mist and fog patches also, mainly in the southwest. Met Eireann says it will brighten up gradually, with sunny spells developing, but scattered showers will occur also, some of them heavy in the afternoon and early evening, especially in the north and northwest and later today in parts of the midlands.

Read more County Kildare news

The southern half of the country will become mostly dry. Maximum temperatures 15 to 19 Celsius, but cooler on southern and western coasts with onshore breezes. Winds mostly light to moderate southerly, with some sea breezes developing.

Tonight will become mainly dry, with clear spells, but a few scattered showers may occur along Atlantic coasts. In calm conditions, some mist and fog patches will develop. Minimum temperatures 6 to 8 Celsius.