'Always expect the unexpected!' Gardaí deal with daring rescue on M9

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

"Always expect the unexpected!" Gardaí have dealt with a daring animal rescue on the M9 motorway. 

Carlow Roads Policing and local animal rescue were quickly on the scene after a number of lambs escaped onto the M9 on Wednesday. 

Gardaí said: "Thankfully no incidents occurred and they were returned home, wagging their tails behind them!"