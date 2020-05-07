Gardaí detect driver doing ridiculous speed at Accident Black Spot

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

National News

File Photo

Gardaí have detected a driver doing ridiculous speeds at an accident black spot in Ireland.

A Roads Policing Unit on Covid-19 patrol in Clare detected the driver at a speed of 109km/h in a 60km/h zone at an accident black spot.

Gardaí added: "Proceedings to follow."