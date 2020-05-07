Online auction of jewellery and other items taking live bids next week

Well-known Matthews Auctioneers of Kells conduct a live online auction from their Capel Street, Dublin offices this coming Tuesday, May 12th at 6:30pm.

With over 500 lots on offer it's a very interesting sale, given the times.

Besides some good jewellery and wristwatches, on offer is a single-owner collection of gold sovereigns, as well as some antique silver and Oriental collectables.



Lot 18, a vintage 18 carat gold Gent's Omega wristwatch catches the eye. Estimated at €2,000 to €3,000, the auctioneer Damien Matthews says, "the funny thing is, this timepiece, given its weight of 18 carat gold, is worth more scrapped than as a watch.

The fact that it's a rare and elegant classic is a bonus!"

Purchased by the vendor's father forty years ago, it was inherited by him 10 or so years ago and he has now decided to sell it through the auctioneers.

"Gold is a tremendous investment, always has been, right through the ages, and especially so in times of 'crisis'", says Mr. Matthews.

"The price of gold is only going one way for the next year or two. And will continue afterwards to hold high".

He continues, "the auction selling estimates are in most, if not all cases, just below scrap weight value, offering those wishing to buy gold, or jewellery at the right price, a great buying opportunity".



All lots will be promptly packed in-house by the auctioneers, insured and sent by registered post to all successful bidders directly after the auction.

The minimum charge for this service will be €10, the maximum €40 - no matter how many lots an individual bidder may purchase.

The fully illustrated catalogue, now online, can be viewed on the auctioneer's website, www. matthewsauctionrooms.com.



