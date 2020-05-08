Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, May 8

The death has occurred of Maurice Duff

Naas, Kildare / Glasnevin, Dublin

Duff, Maurice - May 6 2020 (Naas and formerly of Glasnevin) peacefully in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown in the company of his loving daughter Elaine. Very sadly missed by his daughter Elaine, son-in-law Brian, grandson Noah, sisters Anne, Martina, brother Bernard, his ex-wife and close friend Mary Duff, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot or feel unable to do so, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence book at the bottom of this page or send on condolences by traditional manner. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of Maurice.

The death has occurred of Jenny (Jane) Dunne

Castle Park, Kildangan, Kildare

Predeceased by her daughter Kathleen. Much loved mother of Jennifer and Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister (Lill), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Jenny Rest In Peace

A mass to celebrate Jennys life will be held at a later date. In accordance with govenment guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page or send on condonlences by the traditional manner.



The death has occurred of Desmond (Brosh) FARRELLY

Leixlip, Kildare

FARRELLY (Main Street, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) May 7th 2020 (peacefully) after a short illness in the loving care of the staff at both Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown and Ryevale Nursing, Leixlip. Desmond (Brosh), beloved son of the late Patrick and Mary and dear brother of Eugene, John and the late Frank, Michael and Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters-in-law Margaret, Margaret, Beryl and Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle friends.

Rest in Peace



The death has occurred of Gerry Murphy

Celbridge, Kildare / Newcastle, Dublin

Murphy, Gerry, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late Newcastle, Dublin, May 7th 2020, suddenly at his home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Collette, daughters Ruth and Roseann, sons in law Thomas and Tom, grandsons Shane and TJ, granddaughter Emily, sisters in law, brothers in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially those in Dunamaise Beekeepers Association.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message below.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.celstra.ie on Monday at 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation

The death has occurred of Henry (Hal) STARKEN

Late of The Gallops, Naas, Kildare

Beloved husband of the late Bernadette (Bernie) and dear father of Pauline, Kevin, Anne, Gillian, Colin, Damien, Debbie and Brian. Sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters, sister Eliizabeth, brothers Pat, Gabriel and Brian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, his twelve grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family in the U.S.A. and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below. For those that wish to view Hal's Funeral Mass it will be streamed live on Saturday at 10 am on the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie.



The death has occurred of John Joe Byrne

Gingerstown, Caragh, Kildare

Byrne, John Joe, Gingerstown, Caragh, Co. Kildare, May 6th 2020, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his wife Maureen, children Jackie, John, Celine, Billy and Gareth, sons in law, daughters in law, 9 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message below.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.caraghparish.ie on Friday at 11am.

The death has occurred of Sr. Madeline Maher

Kilcock, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois

Maher Sr. Madeline, Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, 6th May 2020, peacefully in the tender care of the Sisters and staff, Shalom Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents James and Margaret, her sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Mary, her brothers Seamus, Michael and Fr. Paul. Deeply regretted by her sisters Bridget Patricia, Nora and Angela, her brother Noel, nieces, nephews, Presentation Community; extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A Mass to celebrate Sr. Madeline’s life will be held at a later date. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private burial will take place.

The death has occurred of Dalan Nugent

Celbridge, Kildare

Nugent Dalan, Celbridge, May 1st 2020, suddenly , Beloved son of Pat Nugent and Eleanor Appleby, and much loved brother to Ciarán and Aisling. Dalan will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his Mam, Dad, brother, sister, brother-in-law Gary, Ciarán’s partner Tanja, extended family and a wide circle of friends around the world.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís".

Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later stage. If you would like to leave a message of support for Dalan’s family on the online condolence below and on our Massey Brothers website link https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.



The death has occurred of Rev. Fr. Brian REYNOLDS OP

Dominican Commuity, Newbridge, Kildare

Rev. Fr. Brian Reynolds OP, (Dominican Community, Newbridge College, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Athenry, Co. Galway and of Glasnevin, Dublin) - 6th May 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by his sisters Teresa (O'Shea) and brother Louis. Deeply regretted by his Dominican Brethern of Ireland and Australia, sisters Marie (Leonard), Ita (White) , sister-in-law Mairead, brothers-in-law Richard and Louis, nephews and nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

A private Funeral will take place due to government guidelines. The funeral Mass will be live streamed at 11 o'clock on Friday morning on the webcam:

http://dominicansnewbridge.ie/live-streaming/

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.