Only in Ireland: Shorts for Saturday and a woolly jumper for Sunday!

"Shorts for Saturday and woolly jumper for Sunday," a weather forecast that would happen ONLY IN IRELAND!

Weatherman, Alan O'Reilly, has said: "While it could hit 22C on Saturday it will quickly change Sunday. A short sharp plunge of cold air will move down over Ireland on Sunday.‬"

He added: "Still looking cold from Sunday for a few days but mainly dry and settled next week and should warm back up from Thursday."

Met Eireann said Saturday will be mostly warm and sunny, although showers, some heavy and with a risk of thunder, will develop during the afternoon. Warm for most, with highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees Celsius, but cooler along eastern coasts, with maximum values of 14 to 17 degrees. Winds mostly light, north or variable.

Met Eireann Outlook

Summary: Becoming much cooler and blustery in a northerly airflow Saturday night and Sunday, but dry and bright with a touch of frost possible Sunday and Monday night, remaining mostly dry and settled through the rest of the week with temperatures gradually improving.

Saturday night: Showers clearing early giving a mostly dry night, it will gradually turn much colder from the north with lows of 4 to 6 degrees in the north, and 7 to 10 degrees in the south, with moderate northeast winds.

Sunday: Cold and breezy, but mainly dry, with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius in the north, with 12 to 15 degrees in the south, in mostly moderate to fresh northeast winds, fresh to strong on exposed coasts.

Sunday night: Dry overnight, but cold, with a touch of frost possible. Lows of 0 to +4 degrees Celsius in a light to moderate northeasterly breeze.

Monday will be cool, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, highs of 9 to 12 degrees Celsius in light to moderate northeasterly breezes. Monday night will be mostly dry overnight, with the risk of an isolated shower in the northwest. Cold again with a touch of frost possible. Lows of 0 to +4 degrees Celsius in light northerly or variable breezes.

Tuesday will see the risk of showers continuing in the northwest, sunny spells early elsewhere with cloud building through the day. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees in light northeast or variable breezes. Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, lows of 1 to 6 degrees in light east or variable breezes.

Wednesday through Friday; Current indications are that conditions will be dry and settled with sunny spells, high temperatures gradually recovering for most however remaining cool along the east coast with generally easterly breezes. Cool at night under mostly clear skies.