Lidl to build bigger supermarket in Newbridge

Lidl has received the green light to build a bigger supermarket in Newbridge.

The new €2.2m development will be nearly 50% larger than the current facility which is being demolished.

Kildare Co Council has granted planning permission to Lidl Ireland GMBH for the project for a 0.7 hectare site on Athgarvan Road.

The development comprises the demolition of the existing single storey discount foodstore with ancillary off-licence use measuring 1,746 square metre gross floor space with a net retail sales area of 1,286 square metre.

The new supermarket with ancillary off-licence use will measure 2,415 square metre gross floor space with a net retail sales area of 1,650 square metres.

The plans include the development/ reconfig- uration of the existing site layout and car parking for 118 spaces.

The designs feature free standing and building-

mounted signage and a trolley bay and enclosure.

Hard and soft landscaping, public lighting and electric vehicle charging points will also be included.

Roof-mounted solar panels, roof-mounted refrigeration and air conditioning plant and equipment are also part of the project. Cycle parking is also included in the drawings.

Meanwhile Lidl's €100m regional distribution centre outside Newbridge has been short listed as overall project of the year at the Irish Construction Excellence (ICE) Awards.

The facility was built by John Paul Construction, a leading international specialist in construction, infrastructure and fit-out, which was founded in 1949.

This project, which was built in just 13 months, is nearly half a kilometre in length and has a gross floor area of 58,000m2, which is three times the size of the Aviva Stadium.

The ICE Awards 2020 were due to be held at The Convention Centre Dublin but have now been postponed until a later date.

The project saw up to 2,000 construction jobs created during the construction phase, followed by the creation of a further 100 new full-time roles on completion.

These new full-time positions are in addition to the 250 permanent staff who will move over from Lidl’s existing distribution centre.

Lidl invested €1m in its rooftop solar panels.