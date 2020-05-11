TJ O'Mahony Plus to re-open in Prosperous next week

TJ O’Mahony Plus, Prosperous, were delighted to launch their new online store (www.tjomahony.ie) on Tuesday 14th April.

Following An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s announcement on 27th March, like other companies they took the decision to close the doors of all their physical stores.

A spokesperson said: “It was a very tough decision, like most other businesses we have ongoing overheads and a team of over 280 across the country”.

Luckily, behind the scenes, they had been developing an online store since early autumn 2019. “We’d love to suggest it was excellent forward planning on our part, but really we were fortunate that we were prepared to ‘go live’ with our online store (www.tjomahony.ie) just as the COVID-19 restrictions tightened”.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions many people are spending more time at home and the bonus of the beautiful weather has definitely led to an increase in demand for paint, gardening equipment, and home renovation materials.

“Initially, we experienced very high volume of orders, along with coming to terms with doing business online and adapting to

working within the coronavirus guidelines definitely proved challenging, but we have risen to the demand and consider ourselves lucky to able to generate some income during these unprecedented times”.

Eugene Williams, Branch Manager said, “I appreciate all the patience and loyalty demonstrated by both our customers and team alike. As a person who shops online frequently, I now appreciate the systems and structures involved in making an online store work, it is a fantastic addition to our offering to customers, it truly shows we are serious about service!”

And just a little reminder, in line with the Government’s announcement on lifting COVID-19 restrictions, the TJ O’Mahony Plus store in Prosperous will re-open once again on May 18th.