University researchers looking for your memories of droughts in Kildare

University researchers are looking for Kildare people to give information on droughts dating back several decades.

Funded by the Irish Research Council, geographers from Maynooth University and UCD are looking to document local experiences and coping strategies that were implemented by individuals.

The researchers said: “The drought of Summer 2018 reminded us of how vulnerable Irish society is to water shortages, from local farms to businesses, wells to water supplies and even biodiversity.

“In a country renowned for rainfall we often forget that in the past Ireland has experienced some significant drought periods, particularly in the 1990s, 1970s and before.”

The researchers are also interested to trace locally held weather records and diaries.

These may have been recorded by a keen amateur weather observer or simply included as a daily or weekly aside in personal diaries.

No matter how brief the mention or for how short a period the records were kept, the project team would love to hear from anyone willing to share such records that date from the 1950s and earlier.

The information will be later made available through a public archive.

Visit the project website: www.ucd.ie/droughtmemories or email droughtmemories@ucd.ie.