Council allocates designated times for 'cocooners' in public parks every day

Kildare County Council is allocating designated hours in our Parks for those who have been cocooning for the last number of weeks.

The designated hours will be from 1.30pm – 3.30pm each day, so as not to clash with designated hours for cocooners in supermarkets, and also to allow for the busier period after 4pm when people finish work.

We are asking for the co-operation and understanding of the general public to facilitate these times during the day and to allow people who have had to cocoon use our parks safely and give them the space to do this.

Other users should avoid using the parks at this time and use the parks at other times instead.

The designated hours will apply from tomorrow - Wednesday 13th May 2020.

Here are the parks which will have designated hours: