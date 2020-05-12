LATEST: Van driver arrested for alleged dangerous driving on back roads near Newbridge

Van driver arrested for alleged dangerous driving on local roads near Newbridge by Naas Roads Policing Unit.

Gardaí said: "Traffic may be light but there are many additional vulnerable road users about taking daily exercise.

"Reduce speed always expect the unexpected."

If you are convicted of dangerous driving under the Road Traffic Act you could be fined up to €5,000, or be sent to prison for up to 6 months, or both.

Driving in a public place without due care and attention can result in two penalty points and an €80 fixed charge for “driving without reasonable consideration”.

This rises to four penalty points points and €120 in court.