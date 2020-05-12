Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, May 12

The death has occurred of Col Bernard (Barney) Donagh (Retd)

Standhouse Road, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Kells, Co. Meath.

Darling husband and friend of Nora, loving and proud dad of Caitriona, Brian, Sinead, and Orlaith. Adored grandad of Brion, Ciara, Siofra, Conor, Caolan, Juno and Axl. Deeply missed by his brother Michael and sisters Anne, Margaret and Catherine, brothers in law Brian, Dan and Jim, sisters in law Denise and Mary, sons-in-law Petr and Alan, daughter in law Aisling, nieces, nephews, army colleagues, particularly 42nd class, friends and neighbours.

May Barney Rest In Peace

In line with HSE and government advice, the Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Wednesday (13th May) in Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany, Newbridge will be Private with private burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

At dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.



The death has occurred of Ann Loughman (née Dunne)

17 Rahin Road, Ballylinan, Laois / Athy, Kildare

Pre-deceased by her husband Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving son Breiffni, daughter Yvonne, brother Michael, sisters Mary and Celia, daughter-in-law Trisha, son-in-law Donal, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Darragh, Donal, Patrick, Caroline and Deirbhile, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so may offer their condolences in the 'Condolence' section below.

The funeral mass can be viewed by clicking on the facebook page of Watchlive.ie at 11am on Wednesday 13th May or by clicking the link https://vimeo.com/417358870



The death has occurred of Maureen Jones (née Kelly)

Kilcullen, Kildare

Maureen Jones, nee Kelly, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare on May 11th 2020, peacefully at the The Mater Hospital and formerly of Highfield Healthcare Dublin. Beloved wife of Joseph, loving and devoted mother of David, Niall and Emer. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Eileen and Bernadette, brothers Laurence and Michael, daughters in-law Jean and Fiona, son in-law Nicky, grandsons Adam, Josh, Caelan and Alex and relatives and friends. Family flowers only, please.

Rest In Peace

To follow best practices and current government guidelines the funeral will take place privately for immediate family only. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank everybody for their understanding at this difficult time. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but can not, please feel free to leave a message in the section "Condolences" below.

The death has occurred of Timothy (Timmy) Carroll

Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of The Curragh Camp. Peacefully, at home. Sadly missed by his loving son Dean, daughter Danielle and their partners, brothers and sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Timmy Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Cawley

Mucklon, Johnstownbridge, Kildare / Crossmolina, Mayo

Joe Cawley, Mucklon, Enfield, Co Meath and formerly of Doonaroya, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo, May 9th 2020, peacefully, at Naas General Hospital. Cherished husband of Eileen. Loving father of Geraldine, Theresa, Clare, Sean, Bernadette, Brendan, Martin and Noel. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Gerry, sisters Sr Bernadette, Nuala and Nora, sons in law, daughters in law, brother in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

May Joe Rest in Peace

Joe's remains are reposing at his family home, with strict adherence to the Covid 19 guidelines. Neighbours and friends who wish to pay their respects are welcome to do so on Monday and Tuesday afternoons from 3pm to 8pm. Joe's funeral Mass will be stramed live on Wednesday at 12 noon from the Church of the Holy Family, Kilshanroe, with access via the Carbury parish webpage. Messages of condolences may be left on the online book below.

The death has occurred of Mary Frances Butler

Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas, Kildare

Late of San Antonio, Texas and Naas. Peacefully, at Larchfield Park Nursing Home. Sister of the late Martin and Nancy. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Madge and Sally, brother Leo, brother-in-law Mick, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.