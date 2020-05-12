Air Corps helicopter helps fight bog fire on Kildare border

KildareNow reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Air Corps helicopter helps fight bog fire near Mountmellick

The Air Corps helicopter dropping water with a 'Bambi bucket'

Crews from Mountmellick and Portarlington attended a bog fire near Mountmellick yesterday afternoon.

The operation was supported by the Irish Air Corps which sent a helicopter to the area to drop 'bambi buckets' of water on the affected area. 

Assistance was also given from Bord na Móna.


Laois Fire & Rescue said: "Conditions are currently very dry, and great caution needs to be taken while out and about."