Air Corps helicopter helps fight bog fire on Kildare border

Crews from Mountmellick and Portarlington attended a bog fire near Mountmellick yesterday afternoon.

The operation was supported by the Irish Air Corps which sent a helicopter to the area to drop 'bambi buckets' of water on the affected area.

Assistance was also given from Bord na Móna.



Laois Fire & Rescue said: "Conditions are currently very dry, and great caution needs to be taken while out and about."