Air Corps helicopter helps fight bog fire on Kildare border
The Air Corps helicopter dropping water with a 'Bambi bucket'
Crews from Mountmellick and Portarlington attended a bog fire near Mountmellick yesterday afternoon.
The operation was supported by the Irish Air Corps which sent a helicopter to the area to drop 'bambi buckets' of water on the affected area.
Assistance was also given from Bord na Móna.
Laois Fire & Rescue said: "Conditions are currently very dry, and great caution needs to be taken while out and about."
