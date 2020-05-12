Tennis club in Kildare sets strict rules for players when it re-opens on Monday

Kilcullen Tennis Club in Logstown, Kilcullen will be re-opening courts on Monday.

However the Club reassured members of the public that it will do its utmost best to ensure their safety and well-being.

The Club said: "We have met as a committee and have reviewed all advice from Tennis Ireland on ensuring social distancing, hand hygiene and player safety.

"We have come up with the following list of guidelines to be followed by all members. These guidelines will remain in place for the remainder of Phase 1 of the Roadmap for Reopening Society.

Guidelines:

* You may not come to the club if you have been overseas or in contact with someone with Covid-19 in the past 14 days or if you have flu-like symptoms or are feeling unwell;

* Only players who live within 5km of the club are permitted to play;

* Singles matches only are allowed during this phase. (Doubles matches are only allowed if doubles partners are members of the same household.)

* Each player must have his/her own set of balls which must be clearly marked.

* The clubhouse will remain closed at all times.

* Hand sanitiser has been fixed at the entrance to each court.



