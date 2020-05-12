Secret door hidden behind book shelves leads gardaí to 'cannabis room'

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of over €50,000 of suspected cannabis plants in Co Tipperary yesterday.

Shortly before 5pm, Garda from the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit, assisted by Newport Gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house in the North Tipperary area.

During the course of the search Gardaí found two rooms converted into grow houses.

One of the rooms was found through a concealed door that was hidden behind a shelving unit.

In both rooms Gardaí found suspected cannabis plants at various stages of growth worth over €50,000.



All of the suspected cannabis plants were seized and will now be sent for analysis.



Both grow houses were fitted out with extractor fans, timers for the various lighting, heaters and an irrigation systems.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Nenagh Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Thurles District Court on May 26.