Kildare man's company installs 'hygiene door handles' at Manchester United

Sanitiser Direct Ltd, whose director, Matt O'Reilly lives in Johnstown, has installed its Handle Hygiene - A door handle sanitising system - in Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium and their AON Training Complex.



Handle Hygiene is an Irish made product that is clinically proven to help prevent cross-contamination from door handles.

The World Health Organisation has stated that door handles play a major part in the spread of infections, including coronavirus.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that Covid-19 could survive up to three days on door handles.



The Handle Hygiene unit is fixed above a door handle. It works by automatically spraying the door handle after each use with a sanitiser spray that kills 99.999% of germs, including Covid-19.



Manchester United wanted to go further to protect their fans, staff and players during this time and chose to install Handle Hygiene units in Old Trafford and the Aon Training Complex.



Matt O'Reilly said, "Manchester United have come back to tell us they are delighted with our Handle Hygiene Sanitiser System. It is great, during this time, to have a product that can help companies, like Manchester United, to stop the spread of infection and keep their players, staff and customers safe."



Handle Hygiene's clinical trials, conducted at a major HSE hospital, showed clearly how the risks associated with contaminated door handles were reduced to a negligible level once the system was installed.

During the 16 week trial 1,100 swab samples were taken by the hospital's infection control team and sent to an internationally accredited laboratory for testing.

Other customers who have signed up to this Irish success story include Johnson & Johnson, Home Store & More, Tallaght University Hospital, Hibernia REIT and Wavin ltd.