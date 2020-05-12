TV chef visits frontline workers in Kildare for RTE programme

The Cook-In RTE TV programme this evening shows award-winning chef Mark Moriarty with frontline workers in Kildare.

Mark video-calls his boss, two Michelin-starred head chef of The Greenhouse, Dublin, Mick Viljanen, to discuss their efforts to feed frontline staff during the pandemic.

The pair, alongside Paddy Lee and supplier Redmond Fine Foods, are busy working on this not-for-profit initiative preparing meals for frontline staff fighting COVID-19 in the ICU of Naas General and Connolly hospitals, as well as four local nursing homes and community support meals via Gardaí in Kilcullen.

The service feeds 250 people every day on a budget, with the team cooking everything themselves from the kitchen of Fallon’s of Kilcullen, serving up a main meal and dessert for everyone.

To finish off, a self-confessed fan of a chipper, Mark’s final recipe is a delicious ode to his favourite takeaway.

His family feast of Breaded Chicken with Cheese and Garlic Wedges will have every plate clean as it is sure to be a hit at dinner time.

This dish includes a bonus recipe for homemade garlic mayonnaise – using ingredients you already have at home – which pairs perfectly with the crunchy chicken goujons and moreish spicy wedges.

Cook-in with Mark Moriarty is screened on RTÉ ONE, WEDNESDAY 13TH MAY AT 8.30PM.